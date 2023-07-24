Featuring Queen and Bon Jovi tribute bands, Narberth Outdoor Rock is being organised by Narberth and Whitland Rotary and Narberth RFC.

Narberth RFC’s stadium will be the venue for the charity event on Saturday August 12, and the focus is currently on logistical planning and practical tasks by the event committee.

“The two major tribute bands of Bon Giovi and Queen Don’t Stop Now were booked in 2022 but now the detailed work takes place making sure the event runs smoothly,” said organiser, Rotarian Ken Morgan.

This includes employing 22 licensed security supervisors, whose duties will include bag checks on entry, as alcohol or soft drinks in bottles or cans will not be allowed into the stadium.

Brian May and Freddie Mercury lookalikes will be taking to the outdoor stage. (Image: Narberth and Whitland Rotary)

The site has been marked out with positions for the beer tent, performance marquee, stage and sound desk.

The stadium seating for 500 is being cleaned and this includes the access ramp for wheelchair users.

For the comfort of non-smokers, smoking and vaping will only be allowed in the isolated Smoking Designated Zone near the entrance gates.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians, there will be no on-site parking, but Blue Badge holders will be able to park on the adjacent commercial garage parking area.

Some wheelchairs will also be available for temporary transit of people needing help to get the entrance gates.

More than 30 crowd control barriers will be delivered and out in place by one of the sub contractors on the A40 road works, C R Civil Engineering Ltd.

No outdoor music event would be complete without a good food offering, and this one will certainly not disappoint.

There will be a pig roast, supplied by Jon James & Son of Haverfordwest, also featuring burgers and hot dogs.

In the adjacent Otters Lair, Rotary will provide bacon rolls and vegetarian food, while local suppliers Rock ‘n’ Dough, Maria’s Restaurant of Picton Castle and a private chef will provide various items such as flatbreads, tortilla, frittata, mini quiches and Glamorgan sausages.

Ken added: “Rotary president Phil Thompson and RFC c hairman Rob Lewis are both delighted with the response from the public so far.

“They are planning an even bigger and better show next year, with the ambition to lay on three bands for improved enjoyment and value for money.”

Natberth Outdoor Rock will get underway with a DJ set from Steve Briers. Gates are open beween 5p and 11pm.

Tickets are £20, available online (plus booking fee) from www.nwrotary.co.uk or in person from Narberth RFC clubhouse, Tenby Post Office, Lloyds Jewellers, Pembroke Dock and Rock'n' Rolla, Narberth.