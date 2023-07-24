Tony Pennock’s side beat KF Shkendija 3-2 on penalties, winning 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium after a narrow defeat in the first leg in North Macedonia.

Zac Jones provided the penalty heroics once again, saving two spot kicks to ensure the Bluebirds progressed in Europe for the first time in their history.

Haverfordwest now face B36 Torshavn of Faroe Islands in the second qualifying round. The first leg will be played on Thursday (July 27), with the return leg in Cardiff a week later on August 3.

It's ANOTHER European week! 🙌



The next destination for the Bluebirds: Torshavn! 🇫🇴@europacnfleague second qualifying round - here we come! 💙#BluebirdsInEurope pic.twitter.com/vWIv1xW6M7 — Haverfordwest County AFC (Q) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@HaverfordwestFC) July 24, 2023

Ahead of this tie, the draw for the third qualifying round was made in Nyon.

Should the Bluebirds overcome their Faroese opponents, they will face either HNK Rijeka from Croatia or KF Dukagjini of Kosovo.

Rijeka qualified directly for the second qualifying stage after they finished fourth in last season’s Croatian Hrvatska nogometna liga.

They have competed in European competitions every season since 2013-14, including reaching Champions League qualifying stages on one occasion and competing eight times in the Europa League – notably beating AC Milan at home in the 2017-18 season.

CAN YOU BELIEVE YOUR EYES?! 👀



Lee Jenkins levels the tie in the 89th minute for @HaverfordwestFC 😍#UECL



pic.twitter.com/Z5SKcJ4zXU — JD Cymru Leagues (@CymruLeagues) July 20, 2023

Like Haverfordwest, KF Dukagjini progressed from the first qualifying round. They beat Gibraltarian side Europa FC 5-3 on aggregate in a tie which saw five red cards across the two legs.

The third qualifying round would take place in Cardiff on August 10, with the away leg the following Thursday (August 17).

Ymgyrch Ewropeaidd Hwlffordd yn parhau 👏🏻🔥



Zac Jones is the penalty saving king once again as Haverfordwest head into the second qualifying round 👑👏🏻@HaverfordwestFC 1-0 @fcshkendija | Hwlffordd yn ennill 3-2 ar giciau o'r smotyn!#UECL | #BluebirdsInEurope pic.twitter.com/CadvZiy7Ie — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) July 20, 2023

Cymru Premier champions The New Saints were knocked out of the Champions League by Sweden's BK Häcken and will now play FC Swift Hesper from Luxembourg in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Should they progress, TNS will face either FC Struga from North Macedonia or FK Budućnost Podgorica from Montenegro.

Wales' other representatives in the Europa Conference League, Connah's Quay Nomads and Penybont, went out to Icelandic side KA Akureyri and FC Santa Coloma, from Andorra, respectively.