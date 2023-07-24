Sir Michael Morpurgo had the audience in the palm of his hand as the charismatic writer spoke about his life and work and read from his books and answered questions and even sang a song.

The event was held to raise money for The Friends of Treginnis Farm for City Children who in turn will fund local children to have a week of ‘muck and magic. At Lower Treginnis Farm for City Children.

Former Children's Laureate, Sir Michael is the founder of Farms for City children. The farm at Lower Treginnis on the St Davids Penisula mainly hosts children from inner city areas but is extending its remit so that children from Pembrokeshire can also enjoy it.

Last year children from Pembroke Dock enjoyed a week at Treginnis and their stay was a great success.

The Friends are hoping to raise enough money this year to fund two weeks at Treginnis for local schoolchildren.

Evening with Sir Michael Morpurgo at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi was a resounding success.

“It was brilliant,” said Mary Edey, secretary of Friends of Treginnis . “Well attended with both locals and visitors. He is very funny and had everyone in the palm of his hand. We are very grateful to the school for helping with the evening.”

A spokesperson for Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi added: “Sir Michael was put on the spot with some very tricky questions from our year 5 and 6 children in Dosbarth Porthmelgan and Dosbarth Porthclais! Fortunately, he was able to answer them all.

“It was lovely to hear Sir Michael talk with appreciation about our beautiful countryside and coastline, and a privilege to support all at Treginnis. Sir Michael is an inspiration to us all.”

Sir Michael was also due to open the friends’ summer fete, due to be held at Lower Treginnis Farm for the first time in five years.

However, the event was called off due to Saturday’s inclement weather. It cannot be rescheduled due to other activities at Lower Treginnis over the summer.

“This was a very hard decision to make, as we have all worked so hard to get it going again,” said Mary. “ The friends will be holding a fundraising coffee morning on Thursday September 7 in St Davids City Hall, to help boost funds and allow local children to experience the magic of Lower Treginnis.