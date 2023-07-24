pension

age as a 50,000 strong petition was delivered to Downing Street.

The WASPI women, MPs and representatives delivered the petition calling on the Government to provide fair and fast compensation to 1950s-born women affected by the increase to the State Pension age from 60 to 65, and later 66.

The changes saw tens of thousands of the 3.8 million affected women plunged into poverty, with previous reports revealing one-in-four women have been unable to afford food and basic essentials as a result.

Campaigners claim ministers have persistently ignored their requests to meet and continue to “wilfully misrepresent [their] position” rather than acknowledging their pragmatic calls for compensation.

The petition calls on the Prime Minister to adopt a 'more constructive and respectful position' in an effort to continue building the growing cross-party consensus for fair and fast compensation.

The petition comes after the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman was forced to row back on his Stage 2 report into Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) failings, when WASPI successfully argued in court that he had not properly considered the full impact on affected women.

The Parliamentary Ombudsman has been investigating the DWP’s mishandling since 2018, with tens of thousands of women dying during the course of the inquiry. The Stage 1 investigation has already found the DWP to have committed ‘maladministration’.

Pamela Judge, joint coordinator of Ceredigion Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) lauded the campaigners who handed over the petition.

"We are grateful to our fellow campaigners for organising this petition,” she said.

“It really is high time that the Prime Minister engaged with 1950s women. We have been waiting far too long for compensation for the inadequate notice we had that we had to wait six more years for our state pension.

“This has already been classed as maladministration by the Ombudsman. It's time for constructive discussion to take place."

Angela Madden, Chair of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign, added: “As we await the outcome of the next stage of the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s investigation, the Prime Minister must urgently commit to meeting with campaigners to discuss our pragmatic calls for fair and fast compensation.

“Rishi Sunak has already told MPs that he will ‘respond appropriately’ to any recommendations from the Parliamentary Ombudsman. However, the most appropriate action he can take now is to commit to meet with us, to ensure affected women can finally receive the compensation they deserve.

“With one 1950s-born woman dying every thirteen minutes, time really is of the essence and the Prime Minister must follow other political parties in making the necessary plans ahead of a general election next year. Without an appropriate response, they will clearly pay the price at the ballot box.”

