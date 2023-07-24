Known for being the first £1 million player, Francis's family shared a statement to the media of the sad news:

"Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69.

"He had a heart attack at his apartment in Spain this morning. On behalf of the family, this has come as a huge shock to everybody. We are all very upset.

"He was a legendary footballer but he was also an extremely nice person."

Trevor Francis played for the England football team. (Image: PA)

The former footballer was known for helping Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest win the European Cup in 1979.

He was also an ex-Birmingham City striker and played 52 times for England between 1977 and 1986.

Francis's goalscoring skills saw him score 15 times in his debut season, gaining 133 goals for Birmingham in 329 games across nine seasons.

Gary Lineker has paid tribute to the footballer, writing: "Deeply saddened to hear that Trevor Francis has died. A wonderful footballer and lovely man. Was a pleasure to work alongside him both on the pitch and on the telly. RIP Trevor."