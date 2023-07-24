Greening Fishguard & Goodwick looks after fifteen green spaces in the towns of Fishguard, Goodwick and Lower Town.

The group has received the coveted Keep Wales Tidy Green Flag Community Award for the seventh year running.

The award is the international mark of a quality park or green space and was awarded to the greening group in recognition of its high environmental standards, cleanliness, safety, and community involvement.

We are so proud to win a Green Flag Community award, this is our seventh year of winning,” said greening organiser Julia Moffett.

“It is an honour to be one of this great bunch of community groups around the country who have met the high standards needed to receive the award.

“The greening volunteers get on quietly and do not seek accolades, but it is lovely to get a shoutout, wave or a thank you from passers-by who really seem to appreciate us making our towns more beautiful.”

Now in its third decade, Green Flag recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.

In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy. Lucy Prisk, green flag coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said: “Free access to safe, high quality green space has never been more important. Our award-winning sites play a vital role in people’s mental and physical well-being, providing a haven for communities to come together, relax and enjoy nature.

“News that a record number of community managed green spaces in Wales have achieved Green Flag status is testament to the dedication and hard work of hundreds of volunteers. We’re delighted to be able to celebrate their success on the world stage.”

Another green flag will also be flying in Fishguard.

Holy Name Catholic School was delighted to be awarded with its second Eco Schools Green Flag from Keep Wales Tidy.

Pupils have been learning about sustainability and other environmental lessons.

“These skills will encourage them to be ethical, informed citizens of Wales and the world,” said a school spokesperson.