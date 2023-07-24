A YOUTH has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a suspected deliberate fire in Pembroke Dock.
An investigation has been launched in to a fire at a garage on Argyle Street at around 7.50pm on Monday, July 10.
No-one was injured in the incident.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “A male youth has been arrested on suspicion of arson. He has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.”
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation should report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
When reporting information, quote the reference: DP-20230710-375
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article