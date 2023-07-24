An investigation has been launched in to a fire at a garage on Argyle Street at around 7.50pm on Monday, July 10.

No-one was injured in the incident.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “A male youth has been arrested on suspicion of arson. He has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.”

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation should report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information, quote the reference: DP-20230710-375

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.