Carli Newell will be at a World Drowning Prevention Day event organised by Water Safety Wales at Llys y Fran today – July 25 – to raise awareness of the risks of being in and around bodies of water in the hope that other families won’t have to go through what she has.

The 36-year-old’s 11-year-old son Zac Thompson died in the summer of 2022, after he was watching the sunset with family and friends when he was swept under the water by an unexpected wave. He died in hospital the following day.

Carli said: “A year on, the impact of Zac’s death is still palpable within our community. Zac remains affectionately remembered by all who knew him, with several memorial matches held in the sports he adored, a tradition that will endure for years to come.

“Zac possessed an infectious personality; funny, cheeky, intelligent, kind, and extremely courageous. Despite his small stature, he emanated a larger-than-life aura, drawing people towards him.”

Zac’s rugby coach, Sam John, at Pembroke Dock Harlequins, his wife and other parents at the club set up the Forever 11 charity in Zac’s memory to raise awareness of water safety in Wales.

Carli is calling on families to make safety a priority. She said: “In Wales we are blessed with fantastic beaches, bays, harbours, lagoons and inland waters, the significance of water safety and education regarding appropriate actions during emergencies cannot be overstated.

“The evidence presented in this report makes clear that more can be done to reduce water-related fatalities in children and young people in Wales and safeguard them as they revel in and respect the water. I urge everyone to consider what more they can do to help children and young people enjoy the water safely.”

The report mentioned is a joint report from Water Safety Wales, Public Health Wales and ROSPA which found that there were 62 non-intentional water-related fatalities of children and young people under 25 in Wales between 2013 and 2022.

The report also showed that drowning is the second most common cause of non-intentional deaths in children under 18 in Wales, behind transport-related deaths and almost half of them took place in June, July and August.

There were also five deaths in 2022 alone of children under 18 who drowned.

With schools now off for the summer, more children and young people may head to the water and so 40 organisations in Wales have joined forces for the event at Llys-Y-Fran on World Drowning Prevention Day to promote the safe use of open water.

Chris Cousens, chair of Water Safety Wales, said: “The aim of this report is to help inform the preventative work of water safety professionals in Wales to prevent future deaths of children and young people from water-related fatalities.

“The death of a child or young person has devastating and life-changing impacts on families and the wider community. We are incredibly grateful to Carli for her strength and determination to make a difference in memory of Zac.

“It is sobering to reveal that almost half of the children and young people were taking part in activities where they had not intended entering the water, just like Zac when the fatal incident occurred. We are hoping the release of this report will encourage families to be aware of the risks and be mindful of the dangers of open water.”

“With the summer holidays upon us, we want people to continue to enjoy the water, but by highlighting the risks, we want people to be aware of their surroundings, be well equipped and know exactly what to do should they get into trouble.”

Water Safety Wales provided some safety advice for children and young people: