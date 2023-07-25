The consultation by the Hywel Dda University Health Board began on May 26 and continues until August 24.

Board staff, volunteers, members of the public and partner organisations are being invited to share their views about urgent and emergency children and young people’s (paediatric) services at both hospitals.

The views are being sought following the temporary changes to paediatric services made since 2016.

The board now needs to implement a longer-term solution that will be in place until the proposed new urgent and planned care hospital is developed. A Hyel Ddda UHB spokesman said: "We have worked with our clinical and paediatric teams to identify the options for the services in the future and have three options that we would like your views on.

"At this stage, we do not have a preferred option for how urgent and emergency paediatric services at Withybush Hospital and Glangwili Hospital will be delivered.

"For all three options, it is important to note that access to children’s emergency care will be retained at Glangwili Hospital’s emergency department, and minor injuries for children will continue to be treated at both Withybush and Glangwili hospitals.

"Also, systems are already in place to ensure that any child or young person with critical conditions arriving at Withybush Hospital has the best care available and in the most appropriate place.

"This will continue as part of the new service."

All the feedback and other evdence and relevant information will be considered at the board meeting towards the end of 2023.

The extra dates for public feedback are:

• 1 Aug 2023: 5pm–8:30pm, The Depot, Haverhub, The Old Post Office, 12 Quay Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BG

• 10 Aug 2023: 5pm – 8:30pm, Pater Hall, Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock,. SA72 6AH

Details of the consultation, including information on how to register for the online sessions, copies of the consultation documents in a range of formats, and details of how to share your views, are available on the Health Board’s website: hduhb.nhs.wales/future-children-services .