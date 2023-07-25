Heidi Moseley, Lauryn Moseley and Teigan Hodgson appeared in court alongside co-defendants Andrew Mann and Lauren Rogers for offences committed back in 2020.

At around 9.35pm on July 20, 2020, police stopped a blue Audi travelling towards Haverfordwest on the A40 Narberth Road, prosecutor Nik Strobl told the court.

The three occupants – Rogers, Lauryn Moseley, and Mann – were searched.

Although Mann had nothing on him, the officers found a bag in the back footwell where he had been sat. Inside was 48.29 grams of cocaine – valued at £6,035, £125.20 in cash, and 1.66 grams of MDMA.

When the bag was found, Moseley said the bag was Mann’s and she “wanted to hear him say it was his”.

Moseley was found to have stashed a sim card in her bra, and had £1,040 in cash in her purse - which she claimed in interview came from selling dogs.

The three were arrested, and officers seized the phones of Rogers and Moseley.

Following their arrest, each of their homes were searched. There was nothing found at Rogers’ or Moseley’s home, but officers recovered £32,280 in counterfeit cash at Mann’s home, along with 19.27 grams of MDMA, 1,847 grams of amphetamine – worth around £20,430, a further 53 grams of amphetamine mixed with MDMA, around 64.1 grams of cannabis, 1,727 flualprazolam – a Class C drug – tablets, and around 500 etizolam – also a Class C drug – tablets, as well as smaller quantities of MDMA, amphetamine, and THC.

Messages on Moseley’s phone suggested she was involved in selling 0.5 gram and one gram deals of cocaine and crack cocaine – including one message where she said she was going to Swansea to pick up “new product” that was “absolutely banging”.

Analysis of Rogers’ phone showed she was a “driver and facilitator of deals” for the group, being paid in small amounts of cash or drugs, Mr Stobl said.

Messages on Moseley’s phone showed her mother, Heidi Moseley was involved in supplying cocaine.

Heidi Moseley’s home – in Haverfordwest – was searched, and in a safe in her bedroom, officers found £3,050 in cash.

A second safe – containing 18.5 grams of cocaine worth £2,050 and £480 in cash – was uncovered, but Moseley told officers that belonged to her daughter – Hodgson.

Hodgson’s address was then searched, and 6.74 grams of cocaine was found in the microwave. Hodgson also admitted the drugs in the safe at her mother’s home were hers, but claimed they were for personal use.

Mann also faced a second set of offences, committed on April 15, 2020.

Mann had been speaking to a woman on social media, and asked her out on a date. She rejected him, saying she was still in love with her ex-partner.

The woman was at a friend’s house in Pembroke Dock, and Mann drove to the address.

The woman’s friend went to speak to Mann, who got out the car and showed her he had a knife in the boot of his car, before driving off.

Mr Strobl said Mann sent the woman messages saying he was going to kill the ex-partner and then himself.

When he arrived at the ex-partner’s address in Milford Haven, he sent a picture of the property to the woman.

The ex-partner had been out at the time, but – having been warned about Mann’s intentions, armed himself with a wrench and walked back to his home.

He tapped on the window of the defendant’s car, surprising him. Mann drove off, but then turned around and drove at the ex-partner, hitting him.

The man was taken to hospital and suffered a fractured tibia and fibula.

Mann drove through a wooden fence, a garden, and a partial garden fence, causing £1,374.16 in damage.

He drove off to Johnston, but his car broke down, and he was arrested by police.

When asked about the knife in his car, Mann said: “I’m using it to fix my exhaust.”

He told police he had crashed “due to a fault in the vehicle”.

Jon Tarrant, appearing for Mann, said the defendant had drug issues at the time of the offences, and this combined with his use of steroids may have affected his actions at the time.

He said the defendant was aware that “it’s somewhat fortunate he’s not here on more serious charges.”

Defence barrister Paul Hewitt said Lauryn Moseley had been “heavily addicted” to crack cocaine since she was a child.

“Her involvement is she was described as a heavy user of crack cocaine and she was involved to feed that addiction,” he said.

“The last three years she’s done her level best to turn her life around,” he said, adding that she had not been in trouble since, and had a new home, a new job, and had recently had a child.

David Singh said Hodgson had also stayed out of trouble since these offences.

“At the time of these offences she was homeless and had a chronic addiction to drugs,” he told the court.

“Ms Hodgson is now drug-free. She has been for over 12 months.”

Richard Griffiths, in mitigation, said Heidi Moseley became addicted to cocaine after a friend recommended it as a pain killer after she had surgery to remove a tumour.

This “quickly developed in to more habitual use” and then “an entrenched addiction,” he said.

“She would say she was consumed by her addiction and lost all perspective.”

Mr Griffiths said Moseley initially started dealing to fund her own habit, but soon saw it as a way to make money.

She had been drug-free for 20 months, he said.

Dean Pulling, appearing for Rogers, said the defendant would pass on requests for drugs to her co-defendants and would also drive them to deals.

He said the delay in the case coming to court had now been over three years, and in that time Rogers had lost her job as a health support worker in the NHS and had lost her home.

“People are entitled to move on with their lives,” he said. “Instead, hers has been put on hold.”

Moseley, 22, of Hawthorn Rise, and Rogers, 29, of St Thomas Avenue, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, while Teigan Hodgson, 21, of Three Meadows, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine – all pleading on the day of trial.

Mann, 28, of Old Heath Road in Wolverhampton, had already admitted possessing with intent to supply cocaine and MDMA (both Class A drugs), amphetamine (Class B) and a Class C drug, possessing cannabis and a different Class C drug, and having £32,280 in counterfeit currency notes.

Heidi Moseley, 42, also of Haverfordwest, had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between April 23 and July 21, 2020, and possessing cocaine with intent to supply in October 2020.

Mann was jailed for a total of 2 years 6 months for the drug offences, and a consecutive total of five years and six months for GBH with intent, possession of a knife, and criminal damage.

Heidi Moseley was jailed for two years, suspended for two years. She must complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lauryn Moseley received 20 months, suspended for two years, with 200 hours of unpaid work, 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, and a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Teigan Hodgson also received 20 months, suspended for two years, along with 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Rogers was sentenced to 15 months, suspended for two years, with 130 hours of unpaid work.