The charity has lifeguards on 39 beaches across Wales where in 2021, they aided 1,392 people.

This figure rose to 2,315 people in 2022, which is an increase of nearly 40 per cent.

In 2021, lifeguards in Wales dealt with 801 incidents. This figure rose to 1,475 incidents in 2022 which is an increase of 46 per cent.

The RNLI is calling for families to stay safe at the coast as new figures show the charity’s lifeguards saved 17 lives in Wales last summer.

The warning comes on today’s World Drowning Prevention Day 2023,, July 25.

• In west Wales, across the 23 patrolled beaches, RNLI lifeguards reported 720 incidents and aided 1,041 people in 2022.

• In South Wales, across the 13 patrolled beaches RNLI lifeguards reported 653 incidents and aided 977 people in 2022.

• On the two RNLI lifeguarded beaches in north Wales, Rhyl and Prestatyn, RNLI lifeguards reported 102 incidents and aided 297 people in 2022.

The key summer safety advice to remember is:

• Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

• If you get into trouble Float to Live; tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.

• Call 999 in a coastal emergency and ask for the Coastguard.

Chris Cousens, RNLI Water Safety Lead, said that with the start of the school summer holidays, a big increase in visitors to the Welsh coasr is expected.

‘He added: “Unfortunately this does mean there is likely to be an increase in the number of incidents in the sea.

‘Many of the incidents our lifeguards attend during the school holidays involve children and teenagers and we would urge everyone – but families in particular – to be aware of the risks and know what to do in an emergency.

"Our main advice is to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling around 245 beaches this summer to offer advice on how to stay safe and they are also there to help anyone who gets into trouble.

"We want people to enjoy the coast, but urge everyone to think about their own safety, take time to familiarise yourself with our advice and to share this with your friends and family."

There were 226 deaths in the UK from accidental drownings in 2022, across inland and coastal locations. 41 of these were in July and 44 in August – more than twice the number than in any other month. Of the people who died 40 per cent had no intention of entering the water.

The third World Drowning Prevention Day follows a UN resolution on drowning prevention, acknowledging the issue for the first time in its 75-year history.

The RNLI played an important role in the adoption of the UN resolution, working alongside the World Health Organisation (WHO), and national governments of Ireland and Bangladesh to put a focus on drowning prevention.