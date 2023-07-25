As reported in the Western Telegraph on Sunday, heavy rainfall had led to sewage pollution alerts on Newport Sands, Manorbier and Saundersfoot beaches.

There were also pollution risk forecasts in place for Broadhaven and Poppit West, these are issued when water quality might be temporarily reduced due to factors such as weather conditions.

Cold water swimmer, Dagmarr Moore, says there was no notification on either Newport or Poppit this weekend about the pollution alerts.

“Crwst at Poppit were not told and lifeguards at both Newport and Poppit had no idea,” she added.

Dagmar says that her cold-water swimming group, the Moylgrove Mermaids, had been assured that signs alerting the public to sewage dumps would be erected during the summer season.

“We had a meeting earlier this year with Dwr Cymru, Natural Resources Wales and Pembrokeshire County Council pollution officer,” she said.

“We were assured that from May to September there would be signs up for the public.

We are tired of this chasing for information and think it’s a disgrace that all of us water users are being put at risk without these notifications.”

Although there were no signs on north Pembrokeshire beaches this weekend, just down the coast in Llangranog, which comes under the remit of Ceredigion County Council there were two signs up alerting beach goers that bathing was not advised due to the water quality.

Welsh Water said that it notifies local authorities of the sewage dumps but that it was up to the authority whether they put up signage or not.

Rod Thomas, Senior Environment Officer, for Natural Resources Wales (NRW) confirmed that its alert system was triggered for Poppit Sands, Newport and Broadhaven Central due to periods of heavy rain and an increased risk of pollution.

He confirmed that there were alerts issued for Newport North on Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23 and an alert for Poppit Sands on Saturday, 22 July all of which have now been removed.

“Our website is updated every morning to make people aware of those risks. People can make informed decisions on whether to swim in that location based on this information,” he said.

Pembrokeshire County Council also recommended using the NRW website and said it was looking at its procedures and would make sure that appropriate signage is put up in the future.

“We’re reviewing our procedures to ensure the process is clear and implemented in the future – and any necessary signage is displayed appropriately and timely,” said a spokesperson.