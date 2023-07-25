As reported by the Western Telegraph on Sunday, clean water campaign group Surfers Agains Sewage had reported sewage pollution alerts on Newport Sands, Manorbier and Saundersfoot beaches.

There were also pollution risk forecasts in place for Broadhaven and Poppit West, these are issued when water quality might be temporarily reduced due to factors such as weather conditions.

Questions were raised as to why there was no signage put up to warn bathers at the Pembrokeshire beaches of the poor water quality while just up the coast in Ceredigion these were on display.

Rod Thomas, Senior Environment Officer, for Natural Resources Wales confirmed that its water quality alert system was triggered and that it issued alerts for Newport North on Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23 and for Poppit Sands on Saturday, July 22.

“These alerts have now been removed,” he said.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) says that the storm overflows are needed during times of heavy rainfall to prevent possible flooding of sewage works and the potential for sewage to back up and flood peoples’ homes and businesses.

However, Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) says that the problem is caused by a ‘woefully inadequate antiquated sewerage system’.

“Water companies have failed to invest to protect the coastal and river environment,” says the charity.

“They instead rely on a network of around 18,000 licensed sewer overflows to routinely discharge raw sewage into rivers and the ocean.”

SAS has been campaigning against sewage pollution for decades and shows sewage pollution alerts on its website.

According to the charity there is still a pollution risk forecast in place for Broadhaven, “A sewer overflow discharges into a small stream in the centre of the beach which may affect water quality,” says the charity.

However, all other county beaches currently have a green tick, signifying no alerts in place.

Beachgoers can also check NRW’s bathing water webpage which shows no alerts at all currently in place for Pembrokeshire.