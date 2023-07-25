Bakery giant Greggs, which has more than 2,300 shops across the UK, is planning to open a further 150 in 2023.

The latest shop is in Tenby, which is no stranger to the Greggs brand.

The interior of the former Tenby shoe shop has been transformed. (Image: Western Telegraph)

For the past few years, Greggs has been a popular presence in the former Lloyds TSB bank premises in Tudor Square.

Now it’s vacated the building at 48 High Street to move next door but one, to 44 High Street, previously the home of Shoezone.

The shop had traded for many years as a shoe shop, latterly as Shoezone. (Image: Western Telegraph)

The new and improved shop opened on Saturday July 22 and has "a fresh new look, indoor sitting and is open daily from 6am–8pm", the company stated.

The new shop is open daily from 6am to 8pm. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our improved shop in Tenby, with 12 new members joining the existing team.

"We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Any further jobs created at the Tenby shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.