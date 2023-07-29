It’s the Narberth Jazz Garden Party, a joyful gathering in the grounds of Lampeter House, Lampeter Velfrey, where Julian and Mami Williams have once again kindly offered the use of their terrace and garden.

Taking place on a Saturday for the first time, the garden party will be held on August 5 and will feature the Constellation Big Band playing a selection of hits from The Duke, The Count and many numbers from the big band era.

The Constellation Big Band. (Image: Narberth Jazz)

Jazzology - billed as 'Fishguard's finest' - will support with a feel-good set of American classics.

There will be seats on the tiered part of the garden and many other chairs for the lawn. Snacks, and a bar with Pimms and other drinks will be available.

However, garden party-goers are welcome to bring their own picnics and folding chairs, with umbrellas and anti-midge lotion also recommended.

The garden party gates will be open from 3pm, with live music playing from 4pm until around 8.30pm, ahead of the 9pm sunset.

Tickets are £18 or £16 (members), available from Narberth Jazz Garden Party 2023 or from the box office tent on site.