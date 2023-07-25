Applicant William Crockford had sought permission to build six three-bedroom houses on the car park adjoining the Kilgetty RAOB ‘Buffs’ social club, just off the village’s Station Road.

The application was recommended for refusal at the July 25 meeting of the county council’s planning committee on grounds including poor layout and an unacceptable landscaping scheme.

“The unimaginative layout with inadequate separation and poor design fails to reflect the built form of the locality and would result in dwellings which would overlook habitable rooms as well as private amenity space of neighbouring dwellings,” a report for members said.

“The domination of hard surfaces and lack of landscaping would result in the proposed dwellings having a cramped appearance adding to the poor visual character of the proposed development.”

Local community council Kilgetty/Begelly had objected to the plans on a string of grounds including overdevelopment of the site, highway safety and insufficient parking.

At the start of the July 25 meeting, members of the planning committee were told the application has now been withdrawn.