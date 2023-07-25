The announcement was made at the start of the July 25 planning committee by chairman Cllr Jacob Williams.

Back in March 2022, committee members refused the application by Certas Energy UK on the grounds it would have a negative impact on a conservation area.

The planning committee had been ‘minded to’ refuse the application at its February 2022 meeting, but as it was against officer recommendation for approval, a cooling-off period was enacted for discussion of detailed planning objections.

At its March 2022 meeting local members Tony Wilcox, Brian Hall and then-councillor Paul Dowson reiterated their objections to the proposal and the strength of feeling against it from the community.

Certas Energy UK wanted to build its HGV parking area – with space for 17 HGV oil tankers and 18 car parking spaces as well as staff welfare building – on the Criterion Way, Pembroke Dock site, but concerns about environmental impacts, traffic problems and a detrimental effect on the town were raised.

At the March 2022 meeting, members heard that the applicant had already lodged an appeal on the grounds of “non-determination”.

Reference in the planning report to the fact that “members may consider that the development would not preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Conservation Area” was considered a strong reason for refusing and a defence against any future appeal.

Cllr Hall moved an amendment that the application be refused, unanimously supported by the committee.

At the July 2023 meeting of the planning committee, Cllr Williams the appeal had actually been dismissed earlier this year but there had been a delay in notifying the committee.