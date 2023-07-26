Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is running a number of experience days. These days will last for three hours and will give attendees the chance to find out more about the various roles and entry requirements within the fire service and the wider role that the service plays in the community.

Attendees will:

Learn about the modern role of a firefighter.

Try on the firefighting kit and equipment.

Learn about the various aspects of the recruitment process.

Learn about the importance of fitness and maintaining fitness.

Learn about the various types of persona protective equipment (PPE).

Find out more about the career pathways and role maps.

The sessions will be held at Earlswood Training Centre on August 9, 12 and 22, and at Haverfordwest Fire Station on August 31.

To find out more and book a place on one of the days, visit www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/join-us/experience-days