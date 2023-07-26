ANYONE interested in becoming a firefighter can find out more about the work of the fire service at a number of experience days in August.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is running a number of experience days. These days will last for three hours and will give attendees the chance to find out more about the various roles and entry requirements within the fire service and the wider role that the service plays in the community.
Attendees will:
- Learn about the modern role of a firefighter.
- Try on the firefighting kit and equipment.
- Learn about the various aspects of the recruitment process.
- Learn about the importance of fitness and maintaining fitness.
- Learn about the various types of persona protective equipment (PPE).
- Find out more about the career pathways and role maps.
The sessions will be held at Earlswood Training Centre on August 9, 12 and 22, and at Haverfordwest Fire Station on August 31.
To find out more and book a place on one of the days, visit www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/join-us/experience-days
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here