Supported by Welsh Government funding, the proposed shared use path will link Saundersfoot Marina with Sandy Hill Road. The route forms part of a wider scheme which will eventually link Saundersfoot station to Tenby.

The scheme is progressing in two phases - Saundersfoot Marina to Stammers Road (Phase 1) and Stammers Road to Sandy Hill (Phase 2).

The detailed design of Phase 1 is currently underway and the Active Travel team are collecting valuable feedback on scheme design, proposals and any key points that need addressing from those using the area most.

More details of the scheme and a survey for school children and one for residents or visitors are available via DataMap Wales. The deadline for responses is September 22.

Saundersfoot South county councillor, Chris Williams said: “It is so important for the community to have safe access to all areas of the village. The Active Travel link is a positive for people’s wellbeing and ensuring that all parts of the village are accessible.”

The scheme proposes to provide a shared use path along Brewery Terrace, and then up Stammers Road.

Planned improvements include realigning the carriageway, widening the footways to Shared Use Path Standards, improving crossing points and the introduction of zebra crossings at the Marina junction.

Cllr Alec Cormack, county councillor for Saundersfoot North, said: “Residents who regularly walk and cycle in the area will be able to provide a real insight into what the Active Travel scheme requires and I’d urge as many as possible to take part in the survey.”