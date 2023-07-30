Gerald Charles, who was 76 and lived in Neyland, died suddently in April 2023.

He was the devoted husband of Marlene Charles and proud father and father-in-law of Emma and Roy, and James.

He was also a dearly-loved by his four grandchildren.

Marlene and her daughter Emma Venables are two keen supporters of Paul Sartori, and asked family and friends if they would like to make donations for the charity in memory of Gerald.

The wonderful total of £1,295 was raised, and mum and daughter have now presented the cheque to the charity.

Emma said: “We chose to support Paul Sartori Foundation as they are a local charity, and I have seen first-hand the vital care they provide to patients at the end-of-life.”

Laura Hugman, Paul Sartori Foundation clinical manager said: “We are very grateful for the amazing donation received from Marlene and Emma.

"The donation will enable us to continue supporting palliative patients in Pembrokeshire through Paul Sartori’s clinical services. Thank you to everyone who chose to support Paul Sartori Foundation.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of free services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

For more information on the charity and its services, visit www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.