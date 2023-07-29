Beachcombers of all ages are being encouraged to keep a look out on the shore for special pebbles to enter into a competition.

The contest is being organised by the Saundersfoot RNLI branch and has the tantalising title of The Great Saundersfoot RNLI Magical Mystery Pebble Competition.

So can you find the most unusual pebble? Maybe find a pebble that looks like a face? A pebble with a fossil? A heart shape? A sparkly one?

So go along to Saundersfoot beach between 12 and 3pm on Sunday to enter your pebble into the competition .

All you have to do is look out for the Saundersfoot RNLI volunteers and tell them why you think your pebble is so special.

There's the chance to win RNLI prizes, and your £2 entry fee will also help the charity which saves livesd at sea.