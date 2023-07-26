Zack High, 24, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, was jailed for 14 months last Friday after admitting dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and breaching a community order.

High had been disqualified on May 19 after being caught drug driving on October 6 last year. But just a week later – on May 26 – he got back behind the wheel, with officers spotting him driving a Ford Focus at over 90mph on the A477.

Prosecutor Alycia Carpanini said a stinger was deployed, but despite two of the car’s wheels being hit, High carried on driving at high speed.

The Focus was seen to staddle both lanes in the road, and went round a roundabout the wrong way in to oncoming traffic.

As it went around a bend, the wheels started to smoke, and two tyres came off.

The route that Zack High led police on a 90mph chase. (Image: Google Maps)

The car went travelled down Mylett’s Hill and on to Golden Hill Road – where the defendant drove through a red temporary traffic light.

The Focus carried on to Bush Hill, and then on to Bush Street, when the officers decided to stop the chase as it was becoming too dangerous in a built-up area.

Other officers later found the car, which had crashed on Wavell Crescent. The windscreen had smashed and the airbag deployed. High’s DNA was recovered from the airbag.

“The defendant was found in a nearby garden hiding,” Ms Carpanini told Swansea Crown Court. “When found, he said: ‘Where is the proof? I’ve been at my mum’s all night’.”

He was arrested having led police on an approximate 5.3 mile chase.

High has 18 previous convictions for 30 offences.

Zack High led police on a high speed pursuit while he was disqualified from driving. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The court heard that High was subject to a community order at the time of the high speed chase.

The community order had been imposed he smashed up his dad’s car with a plank of wood after threatening to “smash [his mum’s] teeth in” at a house in Pembroke Dock on October 9.

Richard Griffiths, defending, said: “He knows his driving and his behaviour was reckless to the extreme and he knows how fortunate he was that no-one was hurt.

“He wants to access and utilise any support that is available to him.”

As well as the prison sentence, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey banned High from driving for three years and three months.