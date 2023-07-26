18-year-old Bleddyn Gibbs from Milford Haven won four gold medals in powerlifting at the Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Games earlier this year.

The powerlifter won gold in the squat, bench press and deadlift competitions, with his fourth gold being the overall competition.

Bleddyn was one of 130 guests at 10 Downing Street to celebrate his and his fellow Team Special Olympics GB athlete’s successes. He was joined by dad Steffan and his coach and Strength Academy Wales director Simon Roach, his fellow athletes, volunteer coaches, parents and Special Olympics supporters at a garden party on Friday, August 21.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The strength and ability of these athletes is inspiring, and I am proud that No.10 hosted Team GB as we celebrate their incredible success at the recent Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

“Sport is one of the best ways to bring people together – breaking down barriers to opportunity, building relationships and growing confidence – and the work of the Special Olympics Committee and Special Olympics GB is making a huge difference.”

Bleddyn and his fellow athletes were invited to a garden party in Downing Street (Image: Team Special Olympics GB)

Laura Baxter MBE, strategic director of growth and legacy at Special Olympics GB, said: “Being invited to 10 Downing Street is a fantastic gesture by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and demonstrates just how highly valued our athletes’ achievements are across the country.

“Each athlete has overcome adversity to represent their nation on the world stage and they have made memories that will last a lifetime. As well as helping these Team Special Olympics GB athletes build on this experience, we want to use the power of sport to support many more children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“There are currently 94 sporting cubs accredited to Special Olympics GB across England, Scotland and Wales and, with the support of our volunteers, we want to grow this number further and provide many more opportunities for people to participate.”

Team Specia Olympics GB won 137 medals and 47 ribbons in the Berlin games.

Special Olympics GB is the UK’s largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities. More than 6,600 athletes are currently registered and are participating its accredited programmes, which are delivered by a devoted team of around 3,800 volunteers.