Starting from the Welsh Wildlife Centre in Cilgerran, the course followed a traffic-free, off-road route along footpaths.

A total of 78 runners, accompanied by an army of enthusiastic volunteers, turned out from across the country for the first event on Saturday, July 22.

Mark Horsman and Rachel Bailey set the first course records.

Runners braved the elements in Cardigan's first parkrun. (Image: Benedict O'Leary)

The event has been a long time in the works, with Laura Winter and Fraser McMillan first submitting the application four years ago. During this time, a small team of volunteers have worked tirelessly to get the event off the ground.

It will now be held every Saturday at 9am, with a race briefing at 8.50am.

Parking is available at the Wildlife Centre or you can use the walk/run from town as a warm-up.

It is free to enter, you just need to register on the parkrun website.

Visitors can use the event as a chance to explore Cardigan and the local area, and with the now-weekly run taking place, it is hoped this will encourage more people to participate in sport, to be active and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Volunteer marshals taking cover from the rain as they helped put on Cardigan's first parkrun. (Image: Benedict O'Leary)

Volunteers are welcome. Participants can sign up via the website - parkrun.org.uk/teifimarshesnaturereserve – where there is also information about how to volunteer.

Elsewhere, six members of Cardigan Running Club turned out on Tuesday, July 18 to tackle the Carningil Killer.

The event is a 3.5-mile run starting from Newport that runs up and down the steep slopes of Cairningli.

Runners tackling the Carningil Killer. (Image: Benedict O'Leary)

Ailinor Evans was first in the F55 category and Mark Underhill was first in the M60 category.

“Despite the limited visibility at the top a fun Tuesday evening was had by all,” said Benedict O'Leary.

And David Warren's run of fine form continued as he took on Rabbit Run Wales at Merthyr Mawr, Bridgend, on July 15.

Mr Warren finished 11th overall and first in the Men's Over-55 category in the Welsh Trail-Running Championships.

On July 16, Alistair Bowen completed the Dragons 100 Ultra held in the Gower Bay in 26 hours.