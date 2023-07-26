An injured beach-faller who was rescued by the RNLI had to make his own way to hospital because an ambulance was unavailable.
The man suffered a suspected broken ankle after his fall on Monkstone beach, near Saundersfoot, yesterday afternoon, Tuesday July 25.
Following a call from the coastguard, Tenby’s inshore lifeboat was launched at 2.15pm.
The volunteer crew were quickly on the water, arriving on scene a few minutes later. Following an assessment of the casualty, it was decided that more assistance would be required, so the all-weather lifeboat was launched.
With plenty of crew members now ashore, the injured man was given pain relief, before his ankle was immobilised.
He was then placed on a stretcher and taken out and transferred to the all-weather lifeboat for a more comfortable trip back to the station.
However he had to find his own transport for further treatment.
Tenby RNLI press officer Ben James said: “Once back at Tenby and with the Welsh Ambulance Service extremely busy and unable to provide an ambulance, the casualty made his own way to hospital.”
