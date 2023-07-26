The partnership will ensure that the Torch Theatre is able to continue its important activities in the community - specifically the Youth Theatre, and this year’s Summer Schools in August - Tall Tales for seven to 11-year-olds and Hear Us Roar for ages 11 to 18 - as well as supporting local schools in the delivery of Expressive Arts within the New Curriculum for Wales.

The sponsorship deal also includes two Sunset Cinema screenings at Milford Waterfront.

Chelsey Gillard, artistic director at the Torch, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have this agreement in place with the Port of Milford Haven to work within our communities sharing cultural experiences, raising aspirations and bringing communities together.

"We are neighbours and we share the same desires and values when it comes to engaging with our community, whether that be individuals, groups or the whole community.

"Financial security is very important to the Torch. We are a charity and not- for-profit business and this comes at a time when funds have been cut but when the need for engagement with our activities at the Torch have never been more necessary.”

Tom Sawyer, chief executive at the Port of Milford Haven is thrilled to be partnering with the Torch Theatre to deliver positive change across Pembrokeshire communities.

Commenting on the new two-year collaboration, he said: “As an organisation deeply immersed in our community, we’re investing to deliver sustainable and inclusive growth in and around the port.

"We’re particularly focused on helping to create a resilient community that has a healthy economy, provides rewarding careers, and is culturally rich, and the work that the Torch Theatre does, especially with young people, is central to that.

“We are lucky to have a professional theatre and arts centre on our doorstep, adding to the cultural vibrancy of Milford Haven, and at a time when theatres are closing, we’re very pleased to provide financial support so that they can continue to offer creative activities, encouraging participation in the arts, and supporting hundreds of young people to achieve their potential, no matter what their background.”