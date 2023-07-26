It features in The Telegraph national newspaper’s new list of 50 of its top alternative seaside getaway spots.

While thousands flock to resort hotspots around the coast, the list aims to identify those stretches of sand where a sunny day won’t see you fighting for space.

The Telegraph said: “The UK boasts one of Europe’s longest coastlines, which means that just around the corner from every heaving stretch of sand, there’s guaranteed to be an all-but undiscovered quiet cove just begging to be sunbathed, swam and sandcastled in.

“So before you resign yourself to spending the busiest days of the summer at home, pack up the cool bag, grab the bucket and spade and make a break for one of these appealing alternatives just a pebble’s throw from the crowded big hitters.”

Although the chosen Pembrokeshire beach is hardly a secret, it certainly provides an alternative to its near and busy neighbours, Tenby and Saundersfoot.

No prizes for guessing that it's Amroth - with its Blue Flag, village shop and eating establishments and lovely views around the coast - that has which has made the nationally-named cut.

Standing on Amroth seafront is Bertie the Sea Bass. This iconic stainless-steel sculpture is filled with plastic litter collected from local beaches. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The Telegraph said: “Tenby and Saundersfoot in South Pembrokeshire are always popular with holidaymakers, but just a little further round the curve of Carmarthen Bay lies Amroth, a much quieter section of Blue Flag beach.

“It’s completely flat – ideal for games at low tide – and there are excellent facilities for such a small beach, including lavatories, a couple of pubs and free parking.”

The seafront village with its extensive pebble-backed beach gets good reviews on TripAdvisor, with people praising it for its ’beautiful clean beach and not overcrowded’.

There are also accolades for the ‘lovely little hub of restaurants and shops and well-kept public facilities’.

"The amenities in Amroth are exactly what you need for a day at the beach," said another happy visitor.