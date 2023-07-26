Swansea Crown Court previously heard that the officers entered the address in Crymych as there was a “strong smell of cannabis” coming from inside.

There they found John Miles with 269 grams of cannabis – worth around £3,000, a mobile phone and £510 in cash.

The phone was examined and messages revealed he had been supplying cannabis to others and had been supplying cocaine to a smaller degree.

The messages showed he would buy four or five ounces of drugs from Daniel Ferman, of Maes y Mynydd in Newport, and then divide them into smaller amounts to sell to others.

Ferman, 32, was arrested at his home and £770 in cash and an amount of cannabis was seized. His bank records showed substantial transfers over the past two years.

A further police raid in June 2020 uncovered more than £3,000 in cash and a mobile phone with messages indicating that Brian Kerley, 30, of Clos yr Helyg, Crymych, was involved with Ferman in supplying cannabis. A bank card belonging to Kerley was also found at Ferman’s home.

The phone records showed that two more men, Ben Goldfuss-Tanner, 25, of Gaerludd in Crymych and James Tinker, 41, of Parc y Trap Road in Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn, were supplied with cannabis by Miles and then went on to deal that.

Scales with a residue of THC were found in Tinker’s home as well as drug-related messages, while £65 worth of cannabis and £14 worth of mushrooms were found in Goldfuss-Tanner’s home, as well as scales and a mobile phone with drug-related messages.

Ferman and Miles, 40, of Rookery Way in Lower Kingswood, Surrey, were jailed for two years and four months and two years and three months respectively for being concerned in the supply of cocaine between June 2019 and March 2020 and cannabis between June 2019 and April 2020. Miles also admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Kerley was handed a 41-week sentence, suspended for 18 months, while Goldfuss-Tanner and Tinker each received a one-year community order.

At a hearing a Swansea Crown Court, prosecutor Jim Davis withdrew a Proceeds of Crime Act application.

He said that, after completing their preliminary investigations, Dyfed-Powys Police had decided against continuing with proceedings.

He asked that £510 in cash that had been seized is forfeited to the police.

Recorder David Harris granted this, directing it is used by the force to help combat drug crime.

Ferman and Miles were ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge, Kerley must pay a £115 surcharge, while Goldfuss-Tanner and Tinkler were ordered to pay £95 and £90 respectively.