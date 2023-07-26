The first collision occurred on the A4139 at Bush Hill, Pembroke soon after 9am and involved two vehicles.

The Western Telegraph live traffic and travel news is reporting that the road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to a two-vehicle accident.

The A4139 Upper Lamphey Roadis also currently partially blocked with queuing traffic, again due to a two-vehicle accident at around 10am.

The AA Traffic report stated at midday:

"Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A4139 Upper Lamphey Road both ways at Sixth Lane. Recovery has been requested and is waiting for arrival, affecting traffic between Pembroke and Johnston."

Dyfed-Powys police have been contacted for further information.