The bodies of Harry and Megan Tooze were found in a cowshed at their farm in Llanharry, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on July 26, 1993.

They had both been shot in the head.

Although their daughter’s boyfriend, Jonathan Jones, was convicted of their murder following a trial at Newport Crown Court in 1995, the verdict was quashed on appeal.

Now South Wales Police has commenced a forensic review of the case, working alongside forensic scientist Dr Angela Gallop.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis, said: “This week marks the 30th anniversary of the murders of Harry and Megan Tooze which remains unsolved.

"We hope that by using the latest, modern forensic techniques we can deliver justice for Harry and Megan.

“The forensic review will focus on exhibits from the case to determine if there is potential for further forensic testing.

"As is usual in such reviews, no outcomes can ever be guaranteed.

"Harry and Megan’s family have been informed of our work and will be kept updated.”

Mr Tooze, who was 64, and his wife, who was 67, were last seen on the morning of Monday, July 26, when they arrived back home of collecting their pensions at around 11am. Neighbours reported hearing two gun shots at around 1.30pm, but this was not considered unusual for farmland.

Police were later called when daughter Cheryl was unable to reach her parents on the phone.

Det Supt Lewis added: “This case has affected many people over the years and our aim is to find the answers to the unanswered questions which remain about their deaths 30 years on.

"Even with this passage of time I appeal to anyone who has any information about the murders to come forward and speak to police.”

Information can be submitted to the investigation via this online public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP17A24-PO1