Jessica Bailey and her fiance Phil Midgley had flown to the island of Rhodes on Friday, July 21 - for a two week stay.

Among their luggage was a pair of wedding rings, decorations, a suit and the all-important wedding dress.

However, the pair were on the island for less than a day when their dream turned into a nightmare the likes of which Miss Bailey says she had "never seen before".

They were staying at the Atlantica Dreams Resort in the town of Gennadi in the south of the island - and had flown over as part of a 20-strong wedding party.

Jessica Bailey and Phil Midgley lose dream wedding in Rhodes wildfire (Image: Jessica Bailey)

By 1pm on Saturday, July 22, things were starting to look foreboding.

"There were clouds in the sky, but staff said they weren’t concerned," Miss Bailey said.

"They might have been trying to not panic us too much."

The couple, from Risca, Gwent, stayed at the hotel until about 7pm when "all of a sudden there were alarms everywhere and people shouting".

Chaos quickly ensued as people tried to escape the encroaching flames.

The scene in Rhodes, pictures by Jessica Bailey (Image: Jessica Bailey)

"We had to grab our passports and run," Miss Bailey said.

She explained that there were no coaches to meet the guests, with some people being picked up by locals on the road.

"We ran to the beach and got picked up by a boat," she said.

"We had to wade out to the boat, up to our chests in water – holding our passports above our heads."

The couple were on the boat for "about an hour and a half just bobbing there going nowhere".

The scene in Rhodes, pictures by Jessica Bailey (Image: Jessica Bailey)

The crew told them that they had not been informed where to take the people fleeing the fire.

"We were eventually taken to the north of the island," Miss Bailey said.

"We were on this tiny boat until about 5am. We had to sleep on the boat."

Eventually the passengers found out they were being sent to a local school, which Ms Bailey said "looked like it had been abandoned for about 20 years".

However, she said the response from Greek volunteers and locals had been "amazing".

"They have been offering us water and food," she said. "The hotel staff and Tui reps have been non-existent."

All they have been told, Miss Bailey said is that "they can’t make any promises".

"They’re not bothered at all," she said, branding the travel firm "awful".

Such was the couple's desperation to salvage items left behind that Mr Midgley attempted to drive back south to their original hotel.

"We’re meant to be getting married tomorrow (Tuesday, July 25)," Miss Bailey said earlier this week.

The scene in Rhodes, pictures by Jessica Bailey (Image: Jessica Bailey)

"He tried to get into the hotel, but the smoke was too bad.

"My wedding dress was in there, Phil’s suit too.

"All we managed to save were our wedding rings, passports and a tiny rucksack. We’ve lost all of our wedding stuff."

The couple were speaking to the Argus from a hotel in the north of the island that they had managed to secure accomodation in at the last minute.

What's more, Miss Bailey's vulnerable aunt was told that she would have to make her own way to the airport for a flight back to Gatwick.

The scene in Rhodes, pictures by Jessica Bailey (Image: Jessica Bailey)

"My sister is sleeping in the conference room of another hotel after begging them to let her stay," she said.

"People are just breaking down crying all over the place.

"I have 22 people here (in the hotel), 15 of which haven’t seen one rep from Tui."

The south of Rhodes remains "really bad", Miss Bailey said.

"It’s like a warzone over here," she said. "I’ve never seen anything like it."

The scene in Rhodes, pictures by Jessica Bailey (Image: Jessica Bailey)

However, she said she was thankful that things were not worse.

"We’ve been the lucky ones," she said.

"Everyone (in the wedding party) is safe, so that’s the main thing.

"I’m still holding out hope of getting my wedding dress back, but it’s fading."

The Argus put Miss Bailey's account to Tui.

The scene in Rhodes, pictures by Jessica Bailey (Image: Jessica Bailey)

A spokesperson said that the travel firm had been "working tirelessly" to help.

"Three dedicated flights brought our first customers safely back to the UK overnight," they said.

"We have reps in all evacuation centres and we’re aiming to get more people home from the affected areas as soon as we can.

"We appreciate how distressing and difficult it’s been for those who have been evacuated and ask that they continue to follow the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with our teams.

"We have cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Friday, July 28, and have also cancelled all outbound flights for customers travelling to impacted hotels up to and including on Sunday, July 30.

The scene in Rhodes, pictures by Jessica Bailey (Image: Jessica Bailey)

"All customers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds.

"Passengers due to travel to areas not affected by fires on these days will be offered a fee free amend to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund.

"We are still operating empty outbound flights to bring those customers currently on holiday elsewhere in Rhodes home as planned and working to get those in affected areas as soon as possible.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and teams remains our top priority."