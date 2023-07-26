Staff in the department are finding that it's running short of walking aids, notably crutchers, Zimmer frames and walking sticks.

So as the busy summer weeks get underway, they are hoping that some of the equipment previously issued to patients to help their recovery may find its way back to Withybush.

Orthopaedic practitioner Steven White said: "Many have been issued out to patients in the community to aid them in their treatment but then never returned afterwards and we are constantly short of walking aids.

"So we would like to appeal to the people of Pembrokeshire, especially during our busiest time of year over the summer, that if they have any crutches, Zimmer frames or walking sticks at home stored in a cupboard which they are no longer using, could they please be returned to A&E at Withybush Hospital."