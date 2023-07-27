George McBeth, 28, of Middle Hill, verbally abused the complainant at an address in Pembroke Dock on February 28.

The pair had argued, and the complainant left the room. McBeth followed her, pushing his way through the door, and threatened to smash the TVs in her house.

He also grabbed her phone and threw it, although it was not damaged.

Prosecutor Alycia Carpanini said McBeth “grabbed [the complainant] by the throat”. As he did this, a child tried to stop him, but he pushed her away, scratching her.

The police were called but McBeth had left the address before they arrived. He was arrested on March 2.

When interviewed, McBeth said the complainant had started hitting him, and denied at any point putting his hands on her neck or pushing the girl. He also denied throwing the complainant’s phone.

He claimed the marks left on the complainant were from her leaving “hot water bottles” on her, Ms Carpanini said.

McBeth was released under investigation and was banned from contacting the woman.

However, he continued to contact her through third parties, before he went and waited for her outside the nursery that one of her children attended. He shouted across the road at her, and when she left, shouted “F*** off then”.

The woman said, via a victim impact statement read out in court, that she hadn’t been sleeping since the incident.

McBeth appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on July 18, pleading not guilty to all charges. However, he was found guilty.

“He is very much realistic in terms of the position he finds himself in,” said Richard Griffiths, in mitigation.

“Plainly this was a very unpleasant incident.

“He maintains his innocence in the pre-sentence report.

“His version of the truth is all this is an obscene allegation and he has not done anything wrong.”

Mr Griffiths described the pre-sentence report as “a damning report”.

“The defendant is either unable or unwilling to consider what he has done,” he said.

Recorder Neil Owen-Casey jailed McBeth for 32 months for intentional strangulation, and a further month for harassment.

McBeth was handed a three month sentence for assaulting the woman, and two months for assaulting the child – both running concurrently.

He received no separate penalty for an offence of attempted criminal damage - relating to the phone.

The complainant was awarded a five-year restraining order.