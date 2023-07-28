The lively event traditionally takes place at the end of Narberth Civic Week, which has been staging fun events for all the family come rain or shine snce last Sunday.

Whatever the weather, there's sure to be a warm welcome for the carnival parade as it makes its merry way around the town.

Ahead of the procession, there will be a street fair with stalls and entertainment in the town from 10am.

Narberth Carnival 1907. (Image: People's Collection Wales)

Meanwhile, four-legged friends and their owners will be headng to Malthouse Vets at 11.30am for a canine funday and preparations for the Pooch Parade that has become a popular part of the carnival.

Gates open on the carnival field - the Narberth RFC ground - at 1pm, while floats are requeted to line up in Station Road by 1.15pm for pre-judging.

Walking entries are asked to be in place by 1.45pm before the parade moves off around the town at 2pm.

Then it's back to the carnival field for presentations at 3pm.

This year's 'anything goes' fancy dress theme encourages participants to use their imagination, so there are sure to be some wild and wonderful costumes our there!

There will be live music and food on the carnival field from 4pm, with the action moving to the nearby Dingle Caravan Park at 6pm for a tug of war.