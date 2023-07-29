Melanie Conroy, of Picton Road in Hakin, was issued with an abatement notice by Pembrokeshire County Council on January 21, 2020.

However, Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court heard that Conroy ignored the notice – issued under the Environmental Protection Act of 1990.

There continued to be “amplified music playing at an excessive volume at the premises” on at least four occasions, the court heard.

Conroy was accused of failing to comply with the abatement notice on October 13 and 14, January 9 and February 9.

She pleaded not guilty to each of the four offences, but was found guilty on July 17 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Appearing in court on Monday, July 24, Conroy was ordered to pay a total of £4,820.58.

As part of this, she was fined £220 for each offence, and must pay £2,988.58 in costs, £600 in compensation, and a surcharge of £352.