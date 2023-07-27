Daimon Grice, 26, of Rose Terrace in Pondside, Johnstown, was caught with ‘herbal cannabis’ at Haverfordwest Police Station on June 1.

Grice was also accused of failing to attend an assessment following a test for a Class A drug. This related to an appointment, which had been set up after a drugs test on May 16 had found heroin in his body.

The defendant pleaded guilty to each of these offences on June 5.

Grice already faced charges following an incident at Tesco in Carmarthen on October 25.

He was found to have 0.11 grams of diamorphine – a Class A drug – on him, and also was accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour that was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He pleaded guilty to both these charges on May 29.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on July 21, Grice was handed an 18-month conditional discharge, and he was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £26 surcharge.

A forfeiture and destruction order was made with respect to the cannabis and the diamorphine.