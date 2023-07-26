The marked police car and a black Range Rover were in collision near Harri Tudor School, Pembroke.

The road was partially blocked, with slow traffic, for around two hours.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "Police are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred on Ferry Lane, Pembroke at about 10.10am this morning, Wednesday 26th July 2023.

The road was partially blocked for two hours following the crash. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)

"The collision involved a marked police car and a black Range Rover.

"One person attended hospital for assessment.

"The road was clear at 12.10pm.

The crash is under investigation. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

"Quote reference: DP-20230726-090.”