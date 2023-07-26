Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating a crash involving one of their vehicles on a Pembrokeshire road this morning, Wednesday July 26.
The marked police car and a black Range Rover were in collision near Harri Tudor School, Pembroke.
The road was partially blocked, with slow traffic, for around two hours.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "Police are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred on Ferry Lane, Pembroke at about 10.10am this morning, Wednesday 26th July 2023.
"The collision involved a marked police car and a black Range Rover.
"One person attended hospital for assessment.
"The road was clear at 12.10pm.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
"Quote reference: DP-20230726-090.”
