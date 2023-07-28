Daniel Jordan caused £560.22 of damage to the front door of Ocean Haze on August 15 last year.

Jordan, now 24, of Kings Grove in Wardle, Rochdale, failed to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 7, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The warrant was withdrawn at Chester Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 20, where Jordan appeared and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

No order was made for costs or a surcharge, as Jordan would have been unable to pay after the compensation order was made, the court ruled.