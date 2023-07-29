This will be the first time that the event has been held since 2019.

It takes place on Sunday July 30, and the doors of the station on Castle Hill will be open between 11am and 4.30pm.

Adnission is free - but don't forget your purse or wallet, as the station shop will be open, selling a tempting range of RNLI souvenirs, including the History of Tenby Lifeboats book.

Visitors will be able to climb aboard the all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller and meet crew members who can tell them about the technology that makes this lifeboat amongst the most advanced in the RNLI fleet.

At 5pm, the Tamar-class lifeboat will be launched down the slipway.

Spectators can either watch in close-up from the station's viewing platform, or from the vantage point of Castle Hill, from where the lifeboat's recovery can also be viewed.