Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on Cartlett Road at around 3.30pm on July 25.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that two vehicles – a Toyota Yaris and a Ducato Fiat van – were involved.

One person was treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

The crash caused heavy delays in the area around Salutation Square and Victoria Place for several hours, with the AA reporting that the incident was cleared shortly before 6pm.

