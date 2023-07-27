Rosie, the springer spaniel was airlifted to safety from a cliff ledge by an RAF rescue helicopter three decades ago

She was on holiday at Caerfai Bay with her owners Rachel and Andrew Rosser, regular visitors to the area.

The 11-year-old dog had treatment for a heart complaint and her new lease of life saw her bounding after a rabbit before plunging after it down a sheer 70 -foot cliff.

Rosie survived her fall and Rachel and Andrew could see her on a ledge 40 feet below which was completely inaccessible.

Stumped by how they were going to rescue their beloved pooch, the owner of the campsite where Rachel and Andrew were staying contacted RAF Brawdy’s 202 Squadron.

Luckily the Sea King helicopter was already set to go on a routine training flight so Rosie was the ideal subject for the crew to practice a cliff rescue.

The crew spotted Rosie on the ledge 20 foot from the sea. Winchman Bob Griffiths was lowered onto the ledge but when he approached Rosie the shaken spaniel retreated from him. Possibly due to the bright orange suit he was wearing.

He eventually won over her trust and Rosie walked towards her rescuer wagging her tail.

Rosie was put in a rescue bag and winched up to the helicopter.

“We landed on the cliff and the dog was reunited with her family,” said Squadron Leader Jerry English. “It was an excellent training exercise.”

Rosie and her family later visited the crew at RAF Brawdy to thank them for saving her life. They were given a tour and shown round the helicopter.

Thirty years later and those involved in the rescue reunited to remember the special effort that had been made.

Campsite owner Ian Panton, organised the reunion which was attended by Squadron Leader Jerry English, the Sea King pilot who now lives in Simpson’s Cross, Winchman Bob Griffiths from Hayscastle, Rachel and Andrew Rosser and photographer on both occasions Philip Clarke from Goodwick.

“It was very noisy and a bit nerve-wracking for Rosie, as the down draught from a Sea-King is enough to blow a car over, let alone a dog off a cliff,” said Philip who was alerted to the rescue by former Western Telegraph reporter Maggie Wiliams.

“Mrs Rosser told me later that she thought I was a bit of a ‘ghoul’, but she was glad to have a record [of the rescue], which remains on her fridge.”

Rosie lived several more years after taking to the skies, and when the Rossers come on holiday to Caerfai they always point out Rosie's ledge.