Wiseman’s Bridge, Saundersfoot, Castle Beach Tenby and Manorbier in the south of the county and Newport Sands in the north all have sewage pollution alerts on them today.

All five beaches have all been flagged up by clean water campaigners Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) as having had storm sewage discharged onto them within the past 48 hours.

At Wiseman’s Bridge the charity says ‘discharges from combined sewer overflows occur within the vicinity of the bathing water especially after heavy rainfall’.

At Manorbier it says that a sewer overflow discharges over the rocks off the headland at the south of the beach.

SAS says that at Saundersfoot discharges from sewer overflows can occur nearby and affect water quality, especially after heavy rainfall.

While at Newport ‘a relatively new sewage treatment works discharges biologically treated sewage effluent via the long sea outfall, some 700m from the coast into Newport Bay’.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has a bathing water quality alert for Newport and Poppit West today (Thursday) but nothing in place for the rest of the county.

Earlier this week there were reports of sewage dumps a Manorbier, Newport Sands and Saundersfoot.

Questions were raised as to why there were no signs warning members of the public about the sewage dumps and Pembrokeshire County Council said it would review its procedures and make sure they were in place for the rest of the summer.

Natural Resources Wales says that the storm overflows are needed during times of heavy rainfall to prevent possible flooding of sewage works and the potential for sewage to back up and flood peoples’ homes and businesses.

However, Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) says that the problem is caused by a ‘woefully inadequate antiquated sewerage system’.

“Water companies have failed to invest to protect the coastal and river environment,” says the charity.

“They instead rely on a network of around 18,000 licensed sewer overflows to routinely discharge raw sewage into rivers and the ocean.”

SAS has been campaigning against sewage pollution for decades.

It says that the sheer volume of pollution entering our water means the UK consistently ranks as one of the worst European countries for coastal water quality, while only 14 per cent of the rivers warrant ‘good’ ecological status.

In 2021 alone sewage discharged into rivers and seas 370,000 times for a total of 2.7 million hours.

In the same year Pembrokeshire had the largest amount of sewage dumped into rivers, watercourses and beaches in the whole of England and Wales.

Preseli Pembrokeshire’s beaches had a total of 6754 sewage dumps in 2021, lasting a total of 79,501 hours.

The county’s Blue Flag beaches had a total of 273 sewage dumps last year with the worst incident being on Poppit Sands where sewage dumped 79 times lasting 1,518 hours.

Coppet Hall Beach near Saundersfoot also suffered 79 dumps totalling 1,294 hours.