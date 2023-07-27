The Wales Wildfire Board is made up of agencies from across Wales, including Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and is set up to manage the risk of wildfire and minimising the impact on the environment and the communities of Wales.

At the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show on Monday, July 24, the board launched a Wales Wildfire Charter to set out the approach that the board and the agencies involved will take.

Iwan Cray, deputy chief fire officer of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service chairs the Wales Wildfire Board. He said: “Our new wildfire charter is built on the knowledge and experience partners on the board have gained over the last decade in dealing with the impact of wildfires across Wales.

“Under the collaborative approach of the Strategic Arson Reduction Board, we have seen considerable successes, achieved through a great deal of determination and hard work by all the agencies involved. However, wildfires across Wales continue to present a clear and present danger to our environment, economy and communities.

“In recent years, we have seen the early signs of plateauing in incident numbers, indicating a new approach is needed to ensure we can deal with the emerging challenges we are facing.”

Andrew Wright, senior specialist advisor for plant health and knowledge transfer at Natural Resources Wales and deputy chairman of the Wales Wildfire Board, said: “Our wildfire charter is formulated around three key themes, each designed to ensure we are able to focus on the areas which not only require the most attention but will also have the biggest influence in improving our understanding of wildfires and how the board can positively manage their impact.”

The wildfire charter will focus on:

Partnerships – through an evolving partnership approach, they will bring together Welsh Government, emergency services, public and private organisations, landowners and land users to manage and develop the landscape.

Environmental and community resilience - will contribute to the management of the landscape to protect wildlife, forestry and livelihoods, and improve wellbeing, health and amenity, facilitate sustainable food production and create a sense of place and community ownership.

Prevention and protection – will implement a diverse range of management techniques to reduce the impact of wildfire on communities and the landscape in Wales.

Fire destroys thousands of hectares of countryside, open space and wildlife habitats each year. The Wales Wildfire Board aims to engage with various audiences, working together to support wildfire management, listening and sharing practical solutions for Wales. The agencies hope to provide a better understanding of what can be done to limit the number of wildfire fires and therefore minimising the damage they can cause to the environment.