WE have 2,900 members in our Western Telegraph Camera Club.

The keen photographers have been capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire with some incredible daily images. 

They have been capturing beautiful scenic views and local wildlife, including a family of swans and cygnets, bees camouflaged on flowers, and the stunning coastline and see at various points around Pembrokeshire.

Here are just a few of our recent favourites.

Swan and cygnets at Westfield Pill. (Image: Alan Hawkins (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Bee on flower (Image: Sharon Marks (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Water at Gelliswick Beach. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

St Brides. (Image: Ka John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Porthgain. (Image: Allison Morris (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Monks Haven (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Flora at Strumble Head (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.