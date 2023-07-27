The keen photographers have been capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire with some incredible daily images.

They have been capturing beautiful scenic views and local wildlife, including a family of swans and cygnets, bees camouflaged on flowers, and the stunning coastline and see at various points around Pembrokeshire.

Here are just a few of our recent favourites.

Swan and cygnets at Westfield Pill. (Image: Alan Hawkins (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Bee on flower (Image: Sharon Marks (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Water at Gelliswick Beach. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

St Brides. (Image: Ka John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Porthgain. (Image: Allison Morris (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Monks Haven (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Flora at Strumble Head (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.