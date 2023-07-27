British Racing’s horse welfare board has launched a thoroughbred census in the UK alongside researchers from Hartpury University.

They are asking all owners of former racehorses to complete a census in 2023 to help them to build an improved data bank on thoroughbred horses and the lives former racehorses go on to lead.

They want to improve traceability of thoroughbred horses after they have retired from racing. This will allow British Racing and aftercare charity Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) to better support owners with educational resources and routes to compete, and to build informed and helpful communities.

It will also allow them to improve and adapt welfare initiatives and will enable fast and effective contact in the event of an equine disease outbreak.

Owners will need to fill out each horse’s equine identification document number, microchip number, age, current residence, second career, and then some extra details.

Helena Flynn, programme director at the horse welfare board, said: “Improving the traceability of thoroughbreds after they retire from racing is a fundamental part of the horse welfare board’s five-year welfare strategy. The launch of the census is a significant project to help increase the depth, quality and volume of data about thoroughbreds at this important stage of their lives.

“Just as importantly, this campaign will help us talk about responsible ownership and the critical part every thoroughbred owner plays in ensuring their equine identification document (passport) is up to date. We are delighted to be working with Hartpury University on the census and hope that between us we can encourage as many owners as possible to participate.”

Hartpury University head of research, Jane Williams, added: “We’re delighted to be part of this proactive initiative as Hartpury is committed to supporting the equine sector to improve the quality of life of the horses we all love.

“The census will present an opportunity to understand more about the lifetime care of thoroughbreds, generate evidence to safeguard against future disease outbreaks, and showcase the huge benefits thoroughbreds bring to so many people.”

David Catlow, managing director of RoR, said: “We are pleased to be teaming up with the horse welfare board and Hartpury University to encourage owners of former racehorses to participate in the census survey. The ‘social licence’ for the use of horses in sport is under increasing scrutiny and what happens to former racehorses after they retire from racing is identified as a particular concern. This is a significant step towards ensuring thoroughbreds enjoy a healthy and caring existence during their lifetimes and will provide the racing industry with the relevant data to guide future decisions.”

The census has been launched in partnership with RoR and funded by the Racing Foundation. It is supported by World Horse Welfare and Weatherbys General Stud Book.

Weatherbys General Stud Book has all information of horses from their equine identification document during the horse’s racing career but data for former racehorses reduces significantly when they go into private ownership after retiring from racing.

The census can be completed until December 31, 2023, at https://uwe.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8bNJFzR2FB95ZlQ and owners of horses are encouraged to update their horse’s equine identification document if needed and to register their horse for free with RoR if the horses were registered with a licenced British trainer in their past career.