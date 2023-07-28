The Asian Hornet was discovered on Sunday in Plymouth and has prompted a fresh warning for the public to be "on guard" to help stop the spread of the species.

An ongoing battle has raging in the Channel Islands 'frontline' for several years with hundreds of nests being destroyed annually.

The battle in Jersey is seen as vital to stop the spread of the insects that could invade the UK and decimate the native bee population.

Asian Hornets are able to kill with one sting among people who have an allergy while they also pose a threat to the environment and native species (Image: SWNS)

And the fresh warning has now been issued after the Plymouth sighting was reported to Defra on Sunday.

It is understood one was found attacking bees around a solar wax extractor.

Posters have now been placed across the area urging the public to check to check boats and vehicles on their return from trips abroad.

The sighting has also prompted several warnings on social media.

Ashgrove Farm, in Tavistock, posted: "If you have bees in Plymouth, please check your hives. If you have a garden, land, hedgerows, outbuildings, trees, caravans, trailers, or sheltered storage, please check for nests.

"The Asian Hornet can wipe out a colony of bees, in a matter of hours, as they feed on the live bees and pupae inside the hive.

"If you have recently returned from a holiday, via the ferry, please check under your trailers and caravans for nests. Please also check for nests when out walking your dog, or while looking up in the trees in parks and woodland areas. If you own a boat which is moored in the Tamar, or has been recently craned out, please check it for nests.

"Do not try to destroy any nest, but notify Plymouth Branch - Devon Beekeepers’ Association on Facebook, or @plymouthbeekeepers on Instagram. You can also message us direct, or post pictures of any suspected sightings here.

"A sting from an Asian Hornet is a lot worse than a sting from a wasp or bee, so do not put yourself in harm, or take any risks. They will not sting you, unless provoked, so do not worry or panic."

Sightings on mainland Britain have been rare and the spread has largely been contained stopping the hornets from naturalising.

But Jersey is still considered the UK's frontline in the battle to stop a full-blown invasion and has seen a huge increase this year.

In 2022 55 queens were caught on the Channel Island and 174 nests discovered.

But last month authorities reported that 438 queens have already been trapped so far this year - which could point to a mass rise in the number of nests.

Asian-hornet co-ordinator Alastair Christie said the numbers were ''an unprecedented, astronomical increase''.

He said: ‘''Despite catching 438, we may find that there are as many, if not more, nests than last year. We just don’t know at the moment.''

The species began to spread through Europe in 2004 after arriving in the south of France inside a freight ship.

They were was spotted in the British Isles on the Channel Island of Jersey in late 2016.

But after years of establishing themselves on Jersey and Guernsey the battleground shifted last year to Southern England.

This led to calls for a "people's army" to help fight off an impending invasion of killer hornets onto mainland Britain.

The hornets are able to kill with one sting among people who have an allergy while they also pose a threat to the environment and native species.