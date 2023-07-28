Photographer Ali Rees spotted the strangely hued hopper at Colby Woodland Gardens.

“I’m a member of Tenby Camera club and recently a lot of members have been enjoying macro photography,” she explained.

“I had gone to Colby as I had my dogs with me and I know we can go there with them.”

Alis had settled down by one of the meadow edges with her camera when she spotted the pink grasshopper.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it,” she said.

“I was aware they are quite rare and had always wanted to see one so I was absolutely thrilled.

“I did panic when it jumped on Riv [my dog]. but I told her ‘leave’ and it just hopped off onto the long grass.

“Colby has lots of wild meadow areas and with insects in such decline it was lovely to see it alive with different insects.”

Pink grasshoppers are very rare, statistics suggest that there is a one per cent chance that you will see one in your lifetime.

Their colouring is caused by a recessive gene that can be passed through successive generations. It is known as erythrism, which causes too much red pigment and not enough black.

Although their colouration makes it more difficult to survive, the coverage provided by a wildflower meadow makes it easier.

Colby Woodland Gardens’ is owned by the national trust.

Head gardener Steve said: “We were delighted to welcome a hot pink grasshopper at Colby Woodland Garden.

“It’s rare to see a pink grasshopper, as their vibrant colour makes them stand out for predators.

“But just occasionally, in the summer months, in a thriving wildflower meadow with many different colours they are able to survive.”