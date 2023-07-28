The staff at Blacks, the UK’s largest outdoor retailer, now owned by JD Sports, have compiled a list of their favourite summer walks.

The stretch of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path between Pembrokeshire Coast Path from St Davids Head to Aber Pwll was recommended by team member Chrissy Raider.

Chrissy loved the endless views of the azure waters of the Celtic Sea and the abundance of wild birds at Aber Pwll.

“This section of the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path is a breathtaking stretch of coastline that encapsulates the natural beauty and rugged charm of Wales,” she said.

“Walkers are lucky enough to see panoramic views of the Celtic Sea, with its azure waters stretching as far as the eye can see.

“The rugged cliffs, carved by centuries of wind and waves, are a sight for sore eyes providing a dramatic backdrop to the pristine beaches below.

“The path takes hikers to Aber Pwll, where salt marshes and mudflats provide a haven for wild birds.

Chrissy described this section of the The Pembrokeshire Coast Path as a’ true gem’.

“Whether you seek adventure, solitude, or simply an opportunity to connect with nature, this segment will leave an indelible mark on your memory,” she added, Other walks chosen by the Blacks team included the 9.7km walk from Seahouses to Bamburgh in Northumberland; Loughrigg Loop in the Lake District; Clay Bank to Carlton Bank in north Yorkshire and Pen-Y-Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales.

You can find the full list of walks listed on the link above.