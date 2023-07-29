A NUMBER of Pembrokeshire residents have recently been in court for speeding.
Nicky John Harris, 47, of Keeston Hill, Pembrokeshire, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 7.
He was caught on December 9 doing 36mph in a Peugeot Boxer on the A476, Gorslas, where the limit is 30mph.
He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
Michelle Riley, 36, of Maes Hafren, Eglwyswrw, Crymych, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 20.
She was caught on February 19 doing 57mph in a Volkswagen Golf on the M4 eastbound at Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.
She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £100 fine, £40 surcharge and £90 costs.
William Richard Phillips, 57, of Quay Road, Goodwick, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 24.
He was caught on January 9 doing 35mph in a Toyota Hilux on the A487 Newport, where the limit is 30mph.
He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £76 fine, £30 surcharge and £90 costs.
Kiram Pirambil, 25, of Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 24.
She was caught on February 19 doing 58mph in a Hyundai I10 on the M4 westbound at Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.
She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £206 fine, £82 surcharge and £90 costs.
Darryl Evans, 48, of Chestnut Way, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 25.
He was caught on January 4 doing 68mph in a Fiat Doblo on the A483 near the bridge over Afon Bran, Llandovery, where the limit is 60mph.
He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £230 fine, £92 surcharge and £90 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel