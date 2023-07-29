Nicky John Harris, 47, of Keeston Hill, Pembrokeshire, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 7.

He was caught on December 9 doing 36mph in a Peugeot Boxer on the A476, Gorslas, where the limit is 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Michelle Riley, 36, of Maes Hafren, Eglwyswrw, Crymych, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 20.

She was caught on February 19 doing 57mph in a Volkswagen Golf on the M4 eastbound at Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £100 fine, £40 surcharge and £90 costs.

William Richard Phillips, 57, of Quay Road, Goodwick, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 24.

He was caught on January 9 doing 35mph in a Toyota Hilux on the A487 Newport, where the limit is 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £76 fine, £30 surcharge and £90 costs.

Kiram Pirambil, 25, of Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 24.

She was caught on February 19 doing 58mph in a Hyundai I10 on the M4 westbound at Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £206 fine, £82 surcharge and £90 costs.

Darryl Evans, 48, of Chestnut Way, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 25.

He was caught on January 4 doing 68mph in a Fiat Doblo on the A483 near the bridge over Afon Bran, Llandovery, where the limit is 60mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £230 fine, £92 surcharge and £90 costs.