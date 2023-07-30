Lewis Ian Callum Hough, 22, of Stoneyford, Narberth, was convicted of driving without insurance on June 5, and received a sentence on July 3 at Llanelli Magistrates Court.

He was caught on January 2 driving a Seat Ibiza on the A4076 Johnston when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £120 fine, £48 surcharge and £90 costs.

Deborah Jane Rees, 62, of Murton Cottages, Murton, Swansea, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 24.

She admitted that on January 11, she drove a Toyota Yaris on the A40 Whitland when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £250 fine, £100 surcharge and £90 costs.